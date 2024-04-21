Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $561,000 Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,066,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

