Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.