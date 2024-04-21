Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 25,430 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.58 on Friday. 9,506,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,499,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

