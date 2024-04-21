Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 662,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,497,000 after buying an additional 111,377 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. 2,112,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average is $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

