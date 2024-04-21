Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,480 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,099 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,611,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839,204. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

