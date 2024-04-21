Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 245 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

