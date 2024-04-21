Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 4,998 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,061,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,925. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

