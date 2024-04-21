Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $316,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 13,410,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.