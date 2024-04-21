Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $418.83 million 2.83 $61.52 million $6.49 12.31 Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.70 $26.52 billion $2.89 12.79

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Bank of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 20.60% 10.07% 1.19% Bank of America 13.94% 10.88% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bank of America 1 7 9 0 2.47

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $87.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Bank of America has a consensus target price of $38.53, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Bank of America.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nicolet Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats Nicolet Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

