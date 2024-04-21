Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $97.03. 557,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

