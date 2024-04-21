Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 610,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,256. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.