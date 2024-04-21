Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. 18,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

