Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $321,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 990,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

