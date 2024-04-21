Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $8.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.