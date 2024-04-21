Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,917 shares of company stock valued at $49,395,553. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,591. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

