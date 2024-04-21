Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

