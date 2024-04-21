Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $631,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. 2,760,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.