Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,857,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day moving average is $261.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.57 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.87.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

