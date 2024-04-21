Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 4,585,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

