Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Nokia Oyj has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

