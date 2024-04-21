North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.13.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$28.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$755.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.73. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of C$326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4898551 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

