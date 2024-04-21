Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 449 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,070,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.