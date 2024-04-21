Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $118,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

