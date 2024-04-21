Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $840,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3,361.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after acquiring an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254,025 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.63. 2,820,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

