Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $126,000 in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.16% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,153,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BKCI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

