Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $46,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $43.61. 954,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

