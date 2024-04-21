Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $531,000 Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.73% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,818. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

