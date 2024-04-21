Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 59 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.