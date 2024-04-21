Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 10,270 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,201,000 after purchasing an additional 467,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 1,634,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

