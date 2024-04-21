Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 204 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

