Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 274 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,494. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.