Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Netflix Trading Down 9.1 %

NFLX traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $605.65 and a 200 day moving average of $514.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

