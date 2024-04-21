Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,069. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

