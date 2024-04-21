NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.23.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.