NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.
