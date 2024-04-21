Numbers Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $55.98 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 618,431,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 618,431,900 with 608,368,916 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.10609029 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,029,800.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

