Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday.

888 Stock Performance

About 888

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.04) on Friday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

