Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday.
888 Stock Performance
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.