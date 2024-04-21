Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

NUVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.78.

NUVL stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,000 shares of company stock worth $78,251,375 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after buying an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

