NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,818.88 or 0.99934677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00100524 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.