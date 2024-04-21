NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.12. 2,760,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.