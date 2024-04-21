Oasis Network Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $685.85 million and $19.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10555718 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,436,026.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

