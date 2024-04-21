OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 47,139 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

