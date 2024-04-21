OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

