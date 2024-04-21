OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 4,403 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,734,000 after purchasing an additional 369,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,895,000 after purchasing an additional 362,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

