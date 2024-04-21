OLD National Bancorp IN Has $20.25 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,267.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,325.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 318,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 314,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,366,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,372. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

