OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 40,620 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.