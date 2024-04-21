OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 40,620 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

