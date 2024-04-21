OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 6,698 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $29,782,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $279.20. 744,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,278. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $319.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.68.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

