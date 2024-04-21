OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.78.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

LMT traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.87. 1,388,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $495.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

