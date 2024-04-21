OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 20,331 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.71% of Old National Bancorp worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.19. 2,327,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

