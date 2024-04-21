OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,562 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

